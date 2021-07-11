C.E. (Doc) Isom passed away on July 2, 2021 at the Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. “Doc” was born on October 12, 1933 in East St. Louis, Ill to Lucille (Stephens) Isom and Waldo B Isom, M.D. He grew up in Knox City, MO and after graduation from high school served four years (1952-56) in the U.S Air Force as an NCO postal clerk. He was stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska for the duration of his service. Then in January 1959 he received a certification in horology (the art of making and repairing clocks and watches) from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He initially worked as a jeweler and watchmaker in Las Vegas, NV and then worked for many years in that same capacity for K-Mart, Zales, and several other jewelry stores in Columbia. He also worked for Watlow Electrical Manufacturing in Columbia for several years prior to retirement.Doc was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 33 years the former Irene (Sherlock) Kendrick. He is survived by step-children Stephen Kendrick (and wife Leslie) of Knob Noster, MO; Carol Peterson of Brenham, TX; Lynne Darrow and Victoria Chew (and husband Doug) of Joplin, MO; daughter Susan Hunziker Thomas (and husband) of Kansas City; and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service with internment of ashes in the columbarium at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO at 1:00 pm on Monday August 16, 2021 with the Rev. Carol Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital, Columbia, MO. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
C.E. Isom, Oct. 12, 1933 — July 2, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
