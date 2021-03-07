Cara E. (An-Drew) Anderson (born Feb 21, 1938), passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021.
She is survived by her husband Craig Anderson of Columbia (formerly of Brookings SD), five children – Jim Huggler of Seattle WA, Catherine Reed of Seattle WA, David Huggler of Columbia MO, Janet Huggler Trent (Mike) of Rocheport MO, and Jason Huggler of Fulton MO. Cara was the grandmother of nine, and great- grandmother of sixteen.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com