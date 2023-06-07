Carl Henry Niewoehner, age 97, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 9, 1925, in Kirkwood, Missouri, the son of Carl and Anna (Rueter) Niewoehner.
Carl graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1943 and received his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri in 1949. He married Gloria Mercer on March 24, 1951, and they were married 63 years until her passing in 2014. They would have one son: Eric.
Carl served as Lieutenant and Commander during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He would serve in the Navy Reserve until 1961. He would continue to serve veterans through the American Legion, serving as commander of the post in Columbia. Upon retirement, he would serve on the Missouri Veterans Commission from 1994-2005, serving three years as chairman. Served on the commissioning committee of the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. Most significantly, served 28 years as a volunteer at the VA Hospital from 1989-2018. Was the recipient of the President’s Call to Service Award in 2002. Recipient of the Department Appreciation Award from the Disabled American Veterans in 2004. Named outstanding volunteer at the VA in 2006. Recipient of the Outstanding Merit Award form the Department of Veteran Affairs in 2009 and 2011.
After receiving his degree in 1949, Carl applied his engineering skills in St. Louis, New Orleans and Oklahoma before moving to Columbia in 1955. Thanks to the help of Harold Riback, he got his feet upon the ground, building a consulting firm that he would eventually sell to Ellerbe and Associates in 1973 before “retiring” in 1977. He continued to work as a consulting engineer until 1987.
Recognized member of the Scottish Rite, Knights Templar, Royal Arch Masons, and Shriners. Served in leadership of Kiwanis, Oakland Christian church, and University of Missouri Engineering Alumni. Inducted in the MU Civil Engineering Academy of Distinguished Alumni. Served on the MU Engineering Dean’s Public Policy Advisory Board.
Served on the City of Columbia Building Code Committee, Boone County Building Code Commission, Regional Sewer District (chairman), Boone County Storm Water Commission (chairman), United Way (Section and Division leader, board member), Lenoir Retirement Center (board member and secretary). Served in the House of Representatives 1965-1968, a Muleskinner to his last breath.
Carl enjoyed gardening at home, but most known in his family for his month-long excursions to the Canadian wilderness each year.
Carl accomplished much in his life. But most importantly he was a man who remained faithful to his wife and true to his word.
He is survived by his son, Eric Niewoehner, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; and his brother Walter.
Services will be held at a future date where he will be interred at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri with full military honors.
Services will be held at a future date where he will be interred at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri with full military honors.