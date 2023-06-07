Carl Henry Niewoehner, age 97, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 9, 1925, in Kirkwood, Missouri, the son of Carl and Anna (Rueter) Niewoehner.

Carl graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1943 and received his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri in 1949. He married Gloria Mercer on March 24, 1951, and they were married 63 years until her passing in 2014. They would have one son: Eric.