Carl Clayton Hill, 67, of Columbia passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at The Neighborhoods.
Carl was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Carthage, the son of Clayton Robert Hill and Jeanette (Miller) Hill. Carl became an Eagle Scout at 14 years of age. He earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from MU.
Carl worked in many aspects of the construction industry and was a particularly talented carpenter as well as computer tech whiz. He enjoyed playing chess and backgammon online and with friends. He was an avid reader and a devotee of Star Trek, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Carl was also a fan of the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs and delayed leaving his Earthly bonds until mere hours after the Super Bowl victory!
Carl is survived by his mother, Jeanette; his daughter, Holly Linneman; two granddaughters, Moxie and Joey; two sisters, Nancy (David) Foote of Fulton and Mary (Tim) Felshaw of Simi Valley, California; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Robert Hill.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 7, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, at Park Cemetery in Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to Windsor Street Montessori School in care of the funeral home.
