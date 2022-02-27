Carol Ann Gilfillan Harl died on 2/12/22 at the age of 84. Carol was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan where her adventurous love of the outdoors, snow, water and playing games began.
She first came to Columbia in 1955 to attend Stephens College. She loved Columbia where she was a real estate agent/broker and enjoyed taking part in community activities especially with family and friends.
Her four children, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild will embrace memories of “Nannie” and her resilient, candid, cluttered, spontaneous and knowledgeable way of living.
She was a woman ahead of her time, stemming from her questioning, curious nature and love of reading. Carol cherished her personal library of over 10,000 books. Besides books, Carol loved to travel anywhere anyone would go.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held outdoors at a later date. In her memory, please consider a monetary or book donation to the Daniel Boone Regional Library.