Carol Antoinette Combs, 77, of Harrisburg, passed away Nov. 24, 2020.
Carol was born July 15, 1943 in St. Charles, the daughter of Pete and Odelein Schierding. Carol, a born and raised city girl came to MU for college and met Roger Howard Combs, of Harrisburg. They were married June 26, 1965, celebrating almost 55 years before Howard’s passing Feb. 27.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Norbert Schierding (Carol) and Joseph Schierding (Rose); nieces and nephews, Michael, Anne, Susan, Mary, Staci and Brian and their families; a daughter, Christina Sharp (David) and a son, Steven Combs (Carmen), of Harrisburg.
Carol taught at Harrisburg Schools for 37 years. She started in high school before spending time in kindergarten, finally she spent many years as a sixth grade teacher. She continued as a substitute teacher after her retirement.
Carol and Howard were senior trip sponsors and continued to support senior classes and other activities throughout the years, buying raffle tickets, T-shirts, and dozens of cookies and cakes. Carol was instrumental in creating the elementary outdoor classroom by writing grants, serving on many committees, and participation in CTA and PTA, all for the improvement of education. Both Christina and Steve had the honor of calling her Mrs. Combs, as their sixth grade teacher. The 1989-90 yearbook was dedicated to Carol.
Outside of teaching, Carol was a huge Cardinals baseball fan, was a proud MU graduate and cheered on the Harrisburg Bulldogs. She and Howard loved just going for a ride to see where they ended up for supper. Carol lived for her grandchildren, spending countless hours playing board games, reading, playing catch, attending their activities and fixing their favorite foods. Her grandchildren: Austin Horn, Jacob Sharp, Cade Combs, Shelby Sharp, Baylie Combs, Trace Combs and Brody Combs will cherish her memory.
In honoring her wishes, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Harrisburg Cemetery. Per local health orders, please use face masks and practice social distancing for the safety of others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Harrisburg Elementary School for improvements to the outdoor classroom. Contributions may be sent to the Harrisburg Administration Building, 1000 S. Harris St., Harrisburg, Mo. 65256. The family would love to hear stories or memories community members may have of Carol. They can sent to the same address. Condolences may be shared on the Carr-Yager Funeral Home website.