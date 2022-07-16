Carol Jane DeLancey, 84, of Croton on Hudson, NY, passed away on July 7, 2022.
Born on November 1, 1937, she was the oldest child of the late Henry E. and Mabel E. Allen and proud older sister of Polly (Tony), Henry Duke (Ruth), George (Micki), Laura (Fred), and David E. Allen (Mindy).
Carol is survived by her loving children, Katherine Surgot (Glenn Sutton) of Ridgefield, CT, Thomas DeLancey (Vana) of Humble, TX, James DeLancey (Honor) of Bel Air, MD and Laura Husted (David) of Hollywood, MD, and eleven grandchildren, Jacqueline, Stephanie, Harrison, Kelly, Rachel, Jeffrey, Kyle, Sarah, Connor, Spencer, and Thomas Joseph (TJ).
Carol spent her childhood on the family farm and later graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics and a minor in Journalism.
Carol moved to California where she raised her family and worked for both UCLA and Paine Webber. Years later, she returned to Missouri and worked for Mizzou in various positions, ultimately retiring from their Alumni Association office. Carol very much enjoyed working in the academic world and was a lifelong learner herself.
Carol loved sharing conversations about current events and stories from the past and had a great sense of humor. She was also a wonderful cook who loved music, nature, reading, animals and talking with people.
Most of all, Carol loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, mother, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews over the years.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 12:00p.m. Inurnment will be at Ashbury Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.