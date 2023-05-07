Carol Louise Hull of Pensacola, Fl, formerly of Columbia, MO passed away on April 30, 2023, and went to be with our heavenly father. Carol was born on May 7, 1931, to William Peter Emig and Helga Christina (Nelson) Emig in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister Eleanor Marie (Emig) Lacy, her niece, Patricia Ann (Lacy) Fjerstad, and her husband Ivan Lester Hull.

Carol married Ivan Hull on February 25, 1950, in Newman Grove, NE and they had one son, William Charles Hull. While Ivan served in the US Air Force, Carol lived in South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida and overseas in Madrid, Spain before they moved to Columbia, MO in 1965. Once residing in Columbia Carol worked for Greenspon’s Clothing Store and for the University of Missouri Medical Center as a supervisor in the Pathology department.