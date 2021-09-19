Carol Meyer always had her own ideas on any topic, and was eager to share them, especially on the question of how long a person can live with cancer and COPD. The answer came October 9, 2021, when Carol died at her home in Columbia, at peace, in the arms of her beloved daughter and son in law. The long fight lasted more than 20 years, and at plenty of points along the way, experts expected the end was near. Carol had her own ideas on that, too. She was born December 16th, 1939, in Boonville, MO, to Ruth Robinson and Frank Robinson, who each preceded her in death. Carol graduated from Boonville High School in 1958, 2 years behind the love of her life, Randy Meyer, whom she married in 1960, and who also preceded Carol in death. Carol and Randy raised their only child Paula, who was with Carol at the end. Together with Carol and Paula at the last was Paula’s husband Jerry Murphy. Carol studied at Central Methodist University, George Washington University and graduated from Drury University, and spent her working years teaching first grade at Bunceton Elementary School. She loved the game of bridge, and was a life master, playing and placing high in tournaments all around the nation. In her later years, after the travelling was over, the bridge continued online, where Carol shared her ideas on the great game with a variety of partners. Carol leaves behind her daughter Paula Murphy and son in law Jerry Murphy, both of the home, and many treasured friends and relatives. All are welcome at a graveside service, set for 1pm, September 25 at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, where Carol will rest alongside her beloved Randy. In lieu of flowers, per Carol’s wishes, please send memorials to Cancer Research Center, 3610 Buttonwood Dr., Suite 200, Columbia, MO 65201.
