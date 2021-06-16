Carol Eloise Meyer, 70, of Harrisburg, passed away June 11, 2021 at Boone Health in Columbia.
Carol was born in Fayette on October 14, 1950 a daughter of Clarence Grant Frevert and Nellie Muriel Wells Frevert. She married Thomas Lee Meyer on February 18, 1972. She was the owner of Carol’s Hairstyling in Fayette and had also been employed as a rural mail carrier in Harrisburg. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and her family.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Lee Meyer; a son, Thomas Wesley Meyer and wife, Lisa of Columbia; a daughter, Stephanie Lucinda Meyer and husband, Raj of Ft. Meyers, FL; a sister, Cynthia Lee Frevert Williams of Salem, MO; and six grandchildren, Zane, Ian, Lucinda Leigh, Gabrielle, Victor and Vincen Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marcia Elaine Frevert Bowers.
Services honoring Carol’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. Burial will follow at Boonesboro Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boonesboro Cemetery Association.
