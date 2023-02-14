Carol of Columbia Missouri, previously of Rives passed away at Paragould Arkansas, Cottages of Belle Meade. Carol worked as an RN at Columbia Veterans Hospital 17 years before retiring. Carol was preceeded in death by 9 siblings and 2 sons Michael and Craig Vaughn. Carol leaves behind two daughters, Cynthia Morris and Suzanne Follett of Missouri. She is survived by two siblings Tom Dildine of Arkansas and Edith Hicks of Missouri, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren {span}who loved her Dearly.
Services were held at John W German Funeral Home Steele, Missouri on February 04 2023