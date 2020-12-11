Carole Suzanne Rowland (Ricords), 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ellicott City, Maryland.
Born July 1, 1939 to Herbert And Margaret Ricords in Merchantville, New Jersey, she was the sister of Herbert Jr., Richard and Ann (Dare) and the family divided their time between Florida and New Jersey.
An avid swimmer, Carole was one of the first female lifeguards on the beach in New Jersey and instilled a love of the ocean in all her children. It was at the beach that she met and married the love of her life, Robert Joseph Rowland, Jr. on Aug. 16, 1960.
After graduating from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, Carole taught for a year and became a mother to Robert III, Francine Marie (Woodcock) and Patrick Brennan. She then joined her husband in moving to Columbia, where Dr. Rowland worked at MU and where Maria Danielle joined the family. In 1984, they moved to College Park, Maryland, (where Dr. Rowland was with the University of Maryland) and when he became dean of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University in New Orleans, Carole happily moved again.
In Missouri, Carole discovered a flair for fashion, which led to a more than five decadeslong career in the retail industry. She was a clothing buyer for a department store, going on annual treks to markets in Dallas and New York (trips that led her to later visit the markets of Marrakech); a manager for a number of boutiques, both in Missouri and later, Maryland; a district manager in New Orleans; and a regional manager. She was honored numerous times for her outstanding leadership, and even received a proclamation from New Orleans’ then-mayor Marc Morial.
Carole had the biggest heart, and worked tirelessly as a volunteer in every community she lived: cleaning and painting public housing, assisting with battered women’s shelters, health organizations in the early days of the AIDS crisis, The Innocence Project, Habitat for Humanity and cold-case files with the New Orleans Police Department. She was a member of church choirs in both Missouri and New Orleans and assisted at Mater Dolorosa in New Orleans. She was instrumental in getting Southern Rep Theatre up and going and loved supporting all the arts. She was honored to see her children and grandchildren finish college and get married. She was able to meet her great-granddaughter. She was blessed to have traveled the world, but her favorite part was always coming home.
Carole moved to Ellicott City, Maryland, in 2018 to spend her later years closer to her family, and it was a wonderful place to be. She is preceded in death by her husband (March 14, 2007) and her son, Robert (Feb. 19, 2016). She is survived by her children, Francine (Mark), Patrick (Lisa) and Maria; her daughter-in-law, Lesa Petri; her siblings, Herb “Sonny”, Ritchie and Ann (Dare); her grandchildren, Kate, Anthony, Nicole, Joseph, Phoebe, Taylor and Julia; her great-granddaughter, Evelyn; her best friends, Sharon and Jerry Harl; countless nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends and loved ones.
A memorial mass will take place from Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in New Orleans on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020; visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with mass immediately following. View on Facebook Live or Zoom.
A private burial will take place in Manahawkin, New Jersey, on Dec. 29, 2020, and a large celebration of her life will take place when such things are safe again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of these two charities that meant a lot to her: Feed the Second in New Orleans or the Maryland Food Bank.