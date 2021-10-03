Caroline J. Harr, 97, passed away on September 27th. Caroline was christened Caroline Josephine Jaroszewski by her parents Nick and Mary Jaroszewski on February 22nd, 1924. Caroline was born and grew up in rural Ottertail county on a farm near the small town of Dent Minnesota. Times were tough during the depression years and farm chores took priority over education requiring Caroline to attend to her farm chores and discontinue school after the 8th grade. She also began waitressing in a small café where she met her future husband Joe Montgomery. They were married in 1942 and moved to Kansas City and then to Columbia in 1943 settling first on a farm northwest of Columbia and then into town.
Joe started an excavating company and together they started a family raising three boys, William F. (Sandy) Montgomery; George W. (Lynn) Montgomery and Clifford J (Pam) Montgomery. Caroline worked in the construction office doing whatever was needed but included bookkeeping, accounting and quantity takeoffs. After her husband’s death in 1969 Caroline ran the company for three more years before selling the equipment at a major machinery auction sale in Columbia.
Caroline met Charles Harr at a Parents without Partners meeting and they subsequently married in 1975 at Caroline’s church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Caroline was for many years an avid bowler but had to make way for square dancing where the couple enjoyed 22 years on the dance floor, mostly with the Dudes and Dames, and including many national square dance conventions. They also traveled every year to Minnesota even as Caroline was in her 90’s to see her relatives and escape the summer humidity in Missouri. Other travels included trips to Europe and England.
Caroline volunteered at the Wardrobe and also at Sacred Heart church where she was a member for more than 75 years. She was well known for her outstanding quilting, crocheting, basting and knitting skills.
Caroline was preceded in death by Joe and Charles, her parents and two sisters. Survivors include a brother and a sister, her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held along with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Sacred Heart Church, 105 Waugh St, Columbia, MO 65201 or The Wardrobe, 715 Park Ave, Columbia, MO 65201.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.