Carolyn B. Jacob passed away peacefully at her home in Columbia, Mo. on December 6, 2021, at age 95.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:30am at Missouri United Methodist, McMurray Chapel, 204 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201 with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.
Carolyn was born October 28, 1926, to Bryan and Alma Smith in St. Louis, Mo. Carolyn graduated from Wellston High School and received a degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri. While at the university, Carolyn met her husband Jim Jacob. After graduation they married and enjoyed 63 years together before Jim’s passing in 2016.
Before becoming a full-time mother of four, Carolyn taught primary grades at West Boulevard and Lee Schools.
In addition to her pride in her family, Carolyn enjoyed international travel with Jim. Tennis was a lifelong passion, playing into her 80s with the devoted tennis ladies. Canasta card games with many dear and cherished friends would replace tennis.
Carolyn is survived by children, Jane Jouret (Gene), Joan Grossman (Dave), Becky Neumann (Martin Engman), and Phil Jacob (Sera); 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Her brother, Robert L. Smith, previously passed.
A heartfelt thanks to helper DeAnn Vance for her love and support and to the staff of Keeping Good Company and Boone Home Care and Hospice.
If desired, donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to The Columbia Public Schools Foundation.
