Carolyn Yvonne (Hamilton) Matthews, 66, of Columbia slept into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, while surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Carolyn was born April 18, 1953. She was raised in Hannibal to Sherman and Rosa (Caldwell) Hamilton. She attended Hannibal High School, and in her late teenage years, she moved to Columbia. She went on to marry Joseph Matthews, and from that union came two children. Later, the two remained friends and shared a life with their kids and grandkids.
Carolyn worked in the health care industry and was employed at Women's and Children's Hospital and HealthSouth, where she retired in 2001. She was an active member of Eternal Refuge Missionary Baptist Church and held a position of youth director of the Mount Carmel district.
Whether she was Christmas shopping in July, standing on Broadway waiting for the Mid Missouri Highsteppers or sitting in Jesse Hall for yet another dance recital, the one thing she enjoyed most in life was spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her children, Courtney Hamilton of Kansas City and Nakia Matthews of Columbia; sisters Constance Hamilton and Deborah Hamilton, both of Columbia; brothers Sherman (Winfred) Hamilton of St. Louis and Steven Hamilton of Peoria, Illinois; grandkids Maliek Morris-Hamilton, Kyla Matthews, Tyler Armstrong, KeAzha Berry and Aniya Matthews; her "Handsome Bubba Boy" great-grandson Kaison Baldwin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Blondell Perkins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.