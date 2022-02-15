Carter Burton, 76, of Columbia, MO, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the University of Missouri. No services are planned.
Carter J Burton was born October 2, 1945 in Moberly, MO, the son of Jay and Mary Frances Carter Burton. He worked for many years for JC Drywall and was very accomplished at his craft. He loved spending time with his wife white water rafting and he loved spending time with his friends in the “Good Old Boys Club”.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Melissa Counts Burtn, his two daughters Ashley Counts of St. Louis, MO, and Lindsey Mueller (Daniel) of Columbia, MO, one Brother Bob Guthrie (Suzanne) of Columbia, MO, his sister Beverly Carmichael of Boonville, MO, his niece Jennifer Allen of Mexico, MO, his nephew Jeff Carmichael of Boonville, MO his cousin Mary Guthrie and two grandchildren Dawn and Sydney.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
