Cassandra Ann Casteel, 27, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1993, in Columbia to Robert Casteel and Candy (Beene) Casteel.
Cassandra was a graduate of Southern Boone High School. She then went on to attend MU, where she doubled majored and received her bachelor’s degree in archaeology and anthropology. She was currently employed with the State of Missouri at the Bothwell Historical Site, where she was a supervisor and catalogued artifacts.
Cassandra enjoyed dancing, bowling, roller skating and digging in the dirt. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother, Candy Casteel (Jon) of Ashland; father, Robert Casteel (Rose) of Fulton; brother, Crispin Casteel (Hallie) of Kansas City; grandparents Julia Casteel of Ashland, Melvin Casteel (Helen) of Columbia and Cathy Beene of Ashland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents Patricia and Ray Homan, Katherine and Melvin K. Casteel, and Danny Beene.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Ashland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.