We mourn the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and sister, Catherine Ann Firestone Billings (Cathy), 84, of Columbia, Missouri, who passed in the early hours of June 13th, 2023.

Cathy was born in Indiana to Wallace and Evelyn Firestone on February 16, 1939. She spent her early years in Shiloh, Ohio, where her father was the school principal. The family relocated to Coral Gables, Florida, and she attended Ponce de Leon Junior High and Coral Gables High School. She earned her Bachelor’s in English from the University of Miami, her Master’s in English from the College of William and Mary, and her Educational Doctorate from the University of Missouri. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Billings, on June 22, 1963.