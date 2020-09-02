Catherine Louise Schaefer (Stahling) was born the youngest of seven children July 10, 1931, on a farm near Brighton, Illinois. She died peacefully Aug. 31, 2020, at Brooking Park Skilled Nursing Center in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the age of 89.
After graduating from Brighton High School, Catherine (Cathy) married Glennon (Glenn) Schaefer on July 11, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, shortly before he started medical school at St. Louis University. She worked as a secretary to help support and raise their growing family while he was in school. She and Glenn moved to Augsburg, Germany, in 1957 after he graduated and joined the U.S. Army. They spent two years living in Germany, traveling Europe, and building memories and friendships that lasted them the remainder of their lives.
Cathy lived most of her life in Town and Country, MO, where she was known for her love of animals, her sense of humor and style, and her Pez collection. She magnetically attracted stray cats and deer to her yard on Topping Road. Later in life she took journalism classes at the University of Missouri — St. Louis and wrote articles for St. Louis Magazine and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Known by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Grandma, Ma, Oma, Grandma Cathy and Great Grammy, Cathy will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Glennon Schaefer III, Cathy Flynn (Dan), Anneliese Schaefer (Paul Taghert) and Kurt Schaefer (Stacia); grandchildren, Lauren Flynn (Roger Cole), Anneliese Flynn (Shail Mehta), Erin Hutsel (Tom), Nicky and Leo Taghert, Maximilian, Wolfgang, and Magdalena Schaefer; and great-grandchildren, Stella and Holden Hutsel, and Danny and Jay Mehta.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband Glenn on June 28, 2007, after 53 years of marriage; their son Peter Henry on August 12, 1980; her six siblings, Mary Huseman, Clara Rowden, Helen Meissner, Joseph Stahling, Martin Stahling and Ruth Lile; and her parents, Joseph and Mary (Breitweiser).
A graveside service arranged by Bopp Chapel will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 5, 2020, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Cemetery in Dardenne, Missouri. Father Don Wester will officiate. Memorials can be made to Reservation Animal Rescue (formerly R.O.A.R.) or to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. www.boppchapl.com