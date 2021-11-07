Cecil Reifsteck, age 79, of Hartsburg, Missouri passed away on October 30, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1942 in Wilton, Missouri; a son of the late Clarence and Bonnie (Plaster) Reifsteck. He was united in marriage to Melba Brotherton on October 2, 1966.He graduated from Southern Boone High School in Ashland, MO in 1960. Cecil worked the Missouri Department of Conservation until 1972 then went to work for the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital until 1996. In 1996 Cecil began working at Breaktime until his retirement in 2005.Cecil joined the United States Marine Corp. in 1960 and served during the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged in 1964.He enjoyed being outdoors as well as hunting and fishing. He was a member of The VFW Post #280 in Columbia and the American Legion Post #424 in Hartsburg.Cecil is survived by Wife, Melba Reifsteck; Sons, Terry L. Reifsteck and Keith A. Reifsteck; Daughter, Gina R. Meissert; Adopted Son, Kelly (Denise) Sapp; Twin Sister, Lenora (Ron) Miller; Grandchildren, Adrienne Reifsteck, Trina Reifsteck, Alan Reifsteck, Steven Reifsteck, Morgan Reifsteck, Austin Crews Alexis Reifsteck and Brian Austin; Great-Grandchildren, Zuri Reifsteck, Jackson Cook, Ashton Crews, Parker Reifsteck and Kendrick Austin. Cecil was preceded in death by his Parents, Siblings; Ray Reifsteck, Ralph Reifsteck, Helen Begemann, Thema Reifsteck, Velma Reifsteck, Jimmy Reifsteck and Mallencrodt Reifsteck. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday November 13, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Inurnment with full Military Honors will follow at Hartsburg Cemetery. All are invited to the Hartsburg American Legion after the committal service.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Reifsteck Family, P.O. Box 83, Hartsburg, MO 65039.Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Cecil Reifsteck, July 16, 1942 — Oct. 30, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
