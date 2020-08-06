Celestine Chukwunyere Anyanwu, 79, died July 6, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Eugenia Ngozi Anyanwu. They shared 45 years of marriage together.
Born on April 6, 1941, in Enyiogugu, Mbaise, Nigeria, he was the son of Joseph Anyanwu Maduneme and Martha Nwachi Okoro Anyanwu. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1979 and a master’s degree in business administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City in 1982. He was employed at Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center for over 20 years.
He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus and chairman and founding father of Oganihu Umuelem Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps build schools and provide supplies to elementary and secondary schools in Nigeria. He enjoyed gardening, soccer, tennis, reading and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, kind spirit, infectious smile and love of people.
He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Anyanwu; his son, Kemdi Anyanwu; two daughters, Ogechi Anyanwu and Chioma Anyanwu; along with over 200 brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 105 Waugh St., Columbia. Visitation will be held at noon, with service to follow.
