Celia Freese died July 25, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Celia is survived by her sons Carl-Hermann Freese and wife Elaine Jaspering of Foristell, William Charles Freese and wife Kathy Flower of Columbia and Timothy Carl Alverson Freese and wife Cindy Alverson of Columbia; her grandchildren, Thor and wife Tara Freese and Gabriel R. Freese of Foristell; Kay and Shannon Freese of Columbia; Kirstin and husband Dustin Floyd, Jessica and Joshuah Alverson Freese of Columbia; and her great-grandchildren Malia Loos, Alana and Toran Freese of Foristell. She is further survived by her brother Karl Hugh Staubach, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Addelle Julia Esther (Mysen) (Wilsie) Staubach; her father, Maurice James Wilsie; and her dad, Charles Neff Staubach, as well as her husband, Raymond William Freese, and two brothers, Michael Wilsie and Nicholas Wilsie.
Celia was born on Jan. 25, 1934, to Addelle Julia Esther (Mysen) Wilsie and Maurice James Wilsie in Anne Arbor, Michigan. Charles Neff Staubach became her dad when he married her mother Addelle in 1937, adopting her legally. Celia married Raymond William Freese, son of Hermann Emil and Lydia Dorothea (Giessmann) Freese of Cappeln, Missouri, on Aug. 10, 1957, at The Chapel in Columbia. Celia attended Stephens College in Columbia, receiving her associate degree in preschool education, as well as MU, receiving her bachelor’s degree in early elementary education. She did her student teaching at Franklin Elementary in Saint Charles and later taught for the Wentzville school district.
Celia eventually took a position teaching elementary children at Daniel Boone Elementary school in New Melle, where she worked for three decades. She enjoyed meeting the educational needs of the children there. She loved talking about how even slight individualization of the learning environment helped some kids better excel in the classroom and how showing a personal interest in their growth helped their confidence. She would draw cute signs with her art skills, and used to say that students would frequently take to classroom rules presented by characters, such as Snoopy, more than rules presented by the teacher themselves. She was a pioneer in integrating the use of computers in her classroom for more than math games. She authored and used classroom curriculum for her class that taught mapping skills and problem solving, making use of the early Apple computer that her classroom had access to. She dabbled in poetry and spent her later years pursuing genealogy research about her family.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Cappeln, with a funeral at 11 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery.
The family appreciates your continued prayers and support, and in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in honor of Celia to be sent to St. John’s United Church of Christ (Cappeln).
For more of Celia’s history visit: www.freese.net/celia