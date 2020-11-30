Celia Louise Gammon, 88, of Fayette died Nov. 27, 2020, at the Fayette Caring Center.
Celia was born March 16, 1932, in Summerdale, New York, a daughter of Alfred and Blossom Wellard Peck.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with the state of Kentucky as a supervisor for roadside parks in Paducah. She moved to Fayette in 2007 and became a dedicated member of Unity, now Hillside Baptist Church, where she had served as church secretary.
In her other home churches in Kentucky and New York, she had served her Lord as a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school teacher and youth group leader. She was an example, encourager and mentor to many. Other activities she enjoyed were sewing, knitting and loving her family and friends.
Cherishing her memory and example are her surviving children Sharon Alexander of LaGrange, North Carolina; Gary Stacey and wife, Judy, of Mayville, New York; Kenneth Stacey and wife, Deborah, of Fayette; and Vickie Potts of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Also surviving are a brother, Charles Peck of Madison, Florida; a sister, Grace Juul of Milton, Florida; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Stacey; a brother, Edgar Peck; and three sisters, Rose Erickson, Gertrude Brehm and Ethel Peck.
Services celebrating Mrs. Gammon’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hillside Baptist Church with her son the Rev. Kenneth Stacey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillside Baptist Church designated Nicaraguan Missions that Celia had provided many Bibles to share in the mission field.
Condolences may be shared at carryager.com. Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, Missouri.