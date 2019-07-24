Ceola Clark Sr., 83, of Glenn Heights, Texas, passed peacefully July 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Union Town, Kentucky, to George Pose Clark and Mary (Webb) Clark.

Ceola Clark Sr. was a retired postmaster/supervisor at the General Mail Facility in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 27, 2019, at Graceland Community Baptist Church, 310 S. Clark Road, Cedar Hill, Texas. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. July 26, 2019, at Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Road, Dallas, Texas. Burial will follow funeral at Skyvue Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being made by Paradise Funeral Home.

