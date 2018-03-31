Chad C. Schatz, 58, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at his residence after a short illness.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dutch Hill Cemetery near Sullivan, Missouri.
Chad was born on July 29, 1959 in Washington, Missouri, the son of Dale and Maxine Schatz, both of whom survive at the home. He graduated from Kirksville High School in 1977 and Truman State University in 1981. He worked in the Veterans Education and Training Division of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for over 29 years. He spent his career helping veterans get the most from the GI Bill, including job training, education and benefits. His other passion was coaching softball, and he was an assistant coach for many teams over 25 years, including University of Missouri, Columbia College, Missouri S&T, and Detroit Mercy. He enjoyed playing baseball and fast-pitch softball. Chad's work was his passion and hobby.
Besides his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Chelsea (Lucas) Cain of Charlotte, North Carolina; one sister, Kate (Todd) Fullerton of Liberty, Missouri; and one granddaughter, Lucy. He was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Schatz, in 1970.
Memorials in Chad's name are suggested to Boone Hospice or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.