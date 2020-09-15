Charles Arthur Edwards, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.
He was born May 1, 1947, in Fulton, the son of Robert and Elizabeth Pearl (Harris) Edwards. On Nov. 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Betty Craig and they were married 51 years until her passing in 2016.
Charles worked at Columbia Ready Mix for over 45 years, first driving a truck and then working dispatch in his later years. He took pride in the fact he was one of the original five employees with the company.
Charles liked to hunt, fish and raise horses and cattle. He lived on the Missouri River most days in his younger years. Later in life he met Shirley Wood and they kept each other company by traveling together and going for rides in the country.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Tina O’Bannon and her husband James of Columbia; Emily Edwards and her boyfriend Michael Jarvis of Columbia; grandchildren Cody Edwards, Ashley Edwards, Tasha O’Bannon, Samantha Jarvis and Levi Edwards; his special friend, Shirley Wood and many other friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his son, Charles L. Edwards; his sister, Annie Ratliff and his brothers, Dudley Edwards, Tyke Edwards, Robert Edwards and Daniel Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakland Church Cemetery in Columbia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.