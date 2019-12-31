Charles Burnim Cooper, 76, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Harry S. Truman Veteran’s Hospital.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be private for the family at Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Monday.
“C.B.” was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Fayette, Missouri, to James Oliver and Dorothy “Genelle” (White) Cooper.
He graduated from Holbrook High School in Boston and went into the Army after graduation.
“C.B.” loved to cook/grill, play dominoes and spend time with his family and friends.
Left behind to miss him are his sons Prentice Jones (Barbi) and Charles Cooper (Teneya Townsend) all of Columbia; daughter Charliss Cooper of St. Louis; significant other: Linda Brown of Columbia and her children Cassandra Collins, Donna Sue Simmons, Monica Simmons; brother James Earl “Sonny” Cooper; sister Billie Sue Cooper, all of Columbia; ex-wife and friend Lisa Sanning and numerous grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Johnnie Marie Clark and Vivian Lee Cooper-Patrick.
