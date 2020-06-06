Charles Edwin Maxwell, 83, of Rocheport, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Rocheport.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ross Mutrux officiating. A committal service with military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Charles was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Columbia, the son of Ed and Bessie (Shields) Maxwell who preceded him in death. He was married June 29, 1963, south of Columbia, to Carolyn Wilson. Charles served in the U.S. Army and then went on to work as a mechanical trade technician for MU.
Charles loved trains, hunting and fishing. He and his wife even traveled to all 50 states. Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Survivors include: one son, James Maxwell (Julie) of Rocheport; daughter-in-law, Mary Maxwell of Rocheport; four grandchildren, Julie Wundrack (Billy), Megan Bontrager (Leon), Cody Maxwell and Seth Maxwell (Natalie); four great-grandchildren, Eli Bontrager, Colton Wundrack, Brantley Wundrack and Bailey Wundrack He was also preceded in death by his wife and one son, Wayne Bartlett Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri, 65202.