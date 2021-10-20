Charles Eugene Campbell, PhD, 89, died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22 at 2 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services will follow at 3 pm. Masks are required. Burial will be held at Fristoe Cemetery in Fristoe, MO on Saturday, October 23 at 11 am. Charles was born the son of John Clark Alexander Campbell and Jewell Tipton Campbell on November 9, 1931 in Fristoe, MO. He grew up on the family’s dairy farm, and though they didn’t have much, the family made ice cream every week.Charles graduated from Warsaw High School at just 16, and through a $75 Sears-Roebuck scholarship was able to attend the University of Missouri. In Columbia, he lived rent‐free in an unheated outbuilding on a chicken farm. Charles completed a BS in agriculture at MU in 1952, making him the first in his family with a college degree. Charles proposed marriage to childhood friend Wilma Pryor and they married on April 9, 1953 in the Edwards Church. Charles’ smile is a mile wide in every photo. After graduation, he taught WWII veterans on-farm training through MU Extension until he was drafted to Japan during the Korean War. Their first child Kent Campbell was born in 1954 during his deployment. After his tour ended, Charles completed a Master’s in Education from Mizzou in 1955 through the GI Bill. Charles and Wilma moved across Missouri pursuing his work with MU Extension and becoming a Balanced Farming Agent. Daughter Connie was born in Bethany in 1956, and daughter Carol was born in Brookfield in 1959. Charles and Wilma moved to Stillwater, OK in 1966, where Charles completed his PhD in Higher Education Administration in just one year. In 1967, the family moved to Rolla, MO where Charles took a job in the central Office of Extension for the University of Missouri as South Central District Extension Director. The couple built a home near Lecoma, MO and raised angus cattle on their Phelps County farm. Charles’ work as a leader in extension garnered them friends in every county. In 1977, Charles and Wilma moved to Columbia when the Extension office moved to MU’s main campus; Charles served in various capacities including as Consultant to the Vice President for Extension and ten years as Assistant Dean for Extension and Assistant Director of Research in CAFNR. In 1988 Charles was asked to assume leadership for MU for a USAID Project in Swakoko, Liberia. There they met Nat Tulay, who became a dear family member. Following a rebel invasion in Liberia in late 1990, they moved to Nairobi, Kenya where Charles assumed major responsibility for a $27 million development project with the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute. A special highlight of the Campbells’ time in Kenya was hosting granddaughter Heather for a summer stay.Charles and Wilma made the most of Charles’ retirement from MU Extension in 1997, crisscrossing North America by van and RV, staying involved at Missouri United Methodist, making gallons of homemade ice cream, growing a massive vegetable garden, stoking the homefire, and hosting magical Christmases their grandchildren cherish. His weekly visits with granddaughter Laural were a favorite part of his retirement routine.Devoted to MU their whole lives, Charles and Wilma remained involved at Missouri United Methodist, members of the Jefferson Club, Senior Teacher Education Partnership Program and founded a scholarship fund in their name to support working students in CAFNR. Charles also conducted key early fundraising to bring the Life Sciences Building to fruition. Investing in Mizzou students brought the Campbells so much joy. Charles was especially proud that three generations of his family are Mizzou graduates.Charles and Wilma moved to Provision (now Cedarhurst) Living in 2015, where they continued to frequently host guests and family gatherings, including a graduation party for grandson John and wedding reception for granddaughter Annie. Charles is survived by his children: Kent Campbell (Ginger Koziatek), Connie Green (Mark), Carol Hildebrandt (Wm. Gerard); grand-children: Heather Green Jennings (Darren), Laural Green, Annie Hildebrandt (Tim Fetter), John Hildebrandt; and great-grandchildren: Henry and John Jennings.Charles and Wilma drew their circle of family wide, compounding their blessings and holding many loved ones close. Most especially Nat Tulay (Petronella Mwango), Barbara Marah (Ronnie), TNisha Andino, Natkita Bunch Tulay, Norma Phiri, Pfewana Tulay, Kendrick Marah and Peyton Marah. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Pryor Campbell, in 2019; his parents John and Jewell Campbell; his brother Warren Campbell (Ida Mae); and an infant sister.Charles suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s in his final years but continued to face his days with a posture of gratitude. Countless times, he said, “I’ve had a good life. I have the best family. I am so lucky. I love you.” Charles’ family and caretakers draw immeasurable solace from the knowledge that he knew how much he was loved till the end. Charles leaves a massive absence in his wake, but his children continue to live by his example, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren rest easy in the knowledge that each was his favorite. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Charles Eugene Campbell, Nov. 9, 1931— Oct. 12, 2021
