Charles Howard Smith, 73, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joey Pyle officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Charles was born May 30, 1946, in California, Missouri, the son of Howard Inglish Smith and Beulah Mae (Davis) Smith, who preceded him in death. He retired from the University of Missouri as a custodian and was a faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church in Columbia.
Charles was an avid bowler, St. Louis Cardinal fan and MU Tiger fan. He loved playing pool and cards, working on word searches, reading, joking with his friends and always had a smile on his face. Charles will be missed by many close friends.
Survivors include: his special friends, Patrick & Lauri Hamilton and their family of Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.