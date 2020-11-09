Charles E. Kempf Sr., 89, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Bluff Creek Terrace.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services following.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Charles was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Arkoe, Missouri, the son of Charles Kempf and Cora M. (Brunk) Kempf. On Dec. 13, 1952, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Lea Shipley, who preceded him in death in 2015. Charles was a hard-working being employed at Farmland Co-op and then for many years Westlake’s Hardware.
Charles is survived by his children, Charles Jr. (Susan) Kempf, Donna MeGee, Donald Eugene (Susan) Kempf and Richard Kempf; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; two brothers, Lloyd and Donald; and three sisters, Helen, Mary and Ethel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
