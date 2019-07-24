Charles O’Dell, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Charles retired in 1991 from MU, where he had received his master’s degree in library science and was a medical librarian at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Earlier, he received a master’s degree in English from the University of Northern Colorado and began his career as an English instructor at Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota, and later taught at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
His lifelong love of music began in high school. After his four years in the Air Force, he received a degree in music from the University of Northern Colorado and taught music in rural schools in Colorado. During his military service, he sang on many military bases in upstate New York. He continued to sing, entertain and write songs throughout his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Dee, of 61 years; a son, Steven (Angela); three daughters, Sherry Grogan (Randall) of Missouri City, Texas, Mary Ann Phillips (Brett) of Vinton, Virginia, and Suzanne Berzonsky (Bill) of Lincoln, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were in the charge of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society. There will be no services.