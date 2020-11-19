Charles R. “Bob” Hanna passed away Nov. 17 at the Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo. He was 95 years old. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, Mo.
Charles was born June 10, 1925, in Marshall to Ethyl Stone and Robert Hanna. They preceded him in death. He was in the Army from September of 1944 until he was medically discharged on June 9, 1946. He was in the 34th Infantry, serving in WWII. Charles was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He later went on to work for Construction Industry Laborers and then Gerbes.
Charles loved bowling, shooting guns and spending time with his family. But what he really enjoyed was fishing. He had the best stories about fishing.
Charles is survived by his beloved daughter, Janet Sue Hanna of Columbia; son Doyle Closser (Wanda) of Auxvasse; grandchildren, Melissa Closser (Hal) of Ashland, Tim Closser (Kim) of Wardsville, Kim Smith of Lynchburg, Va., Jason French of Seneca, Brandon Pace (Carrie) of Ashland and Stephen Pace (Sue) of Millersburg; great grandchildren, Ashley Brown (Cody) of Centralia, Ross Brown of Fulton, James Brown (Annalese) of Hartsburg, CJ, Jake, Nick and Sam Closser of Wardsville, Rain Cross of Little Rock, Ark., Jessica Pace (Taylor) of Columbia, Dalton Pace of Millersburg and Cadence, Christopher, Collene and Caitlynn Smith all of Lynchburg, Va.; great-great grandchildren, Christopher Brown (Grandpa’s Little Buddy), Bentley and Jessie Brown; and his dog, Rascal.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Hanna; daughter, Debbie French; and grandson, Doyle L. Closser, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mexico Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Dr, Mexico, MO 65265.