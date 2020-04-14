Col. Charles Stephen Tripp, born Dec. 25, 1923 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away March 25, 2020 at The Arbors at Colony Pointe in Columbia. He was 96.
Charles grew up in Burlington, Kansas, a small community where everyone knew everyone. His first car was one made by his father Otto when he was about 8 years old. It had a Maytag washing machine engine and a body reminiscent of a soapbox derby car. His father owned an auto shop and built fire trucks for surrounding communities. It was there that he developed his skills with cars and fixing things and making things — skills much appreciated later in life by his children and grandchildren.
Charles graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1941. While attending Kansas State University, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in October 1942. He earned his wings and was commissioned a second lieutenant in January 1944 and was subsequently assigned as navigator to a B-17 unit in England. He flew 31 missions over Germany, France and surrounding areas and was rotated home by the battle-matured age of 21.
He married Phyllis Lingenhag on May 3, 1945 and they had three children, Jim, Kathy and David. There were several moves during those years while continuing to serve in the Air Force. Charles retired from the Air Force as a full colonel in October 1969. He enjoyed a second career with State Farm Insurance and retired again in March 1986.
Charles’ second retirement brought about a third career as grandfather and great-grandfather. His dry sense of humor, jokes and singing of songs to wake up sleepy grandchildren brought many reactions. His home-built 1934 Frazier-Nash with its unique horn delighted grandchildren as well.
Family get-togethers at the lake and at Destin, Florida were filled with memories of Pop (as he was known to the youngsters), cigars and scotch, and hours on the water. He was a man who never complained. Quiet, helpful, a twinkle in his eyes when he was up to something, always prepared, meticulous, organized. He is sorely missed.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Dorothy Tripp and sister and brother-in-law Lucille (Vernon) Tomlinson. Surviving are children Jim (Pat) Tripp of Memphis, Tennessee, Kathy (Harold) Hull of Columbia and David (Becky) Tripp of Portland, Oregon. Grandchildren Tiffany Teague, Christine Black, Jennifer Burke, Sean Tripp and Aaron Tripp also survive, along with great-grandchildren Lauren and Lindsay Teague, Carsyn and Braeden Morris, Annika Black and Addison Burke.
Memorial services and inurnment will be in the future at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, with full military honors.
Col. Tripp was a member of The Military Officers Association, VFW Post 280, American Legion Post 202 and 301st Veterans Association. Memorial contributions may be made to Burlington High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, 200 S. 6th St., Burlington, Kansas 66839.