Chaston Demetre Monroe, 28, of Columbia passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at University Hospital.
He was born in Columbia on Sept. 3, 1991. He graduated from Delmar Cobble School in Columbia. He loved to play games with his family and listen to music.
He is survived by his father, Willard Harold Monroe III (Trava) of Mexico, Missouri; grandmother, Patricia Monroe of Columbia; sisters, Erin Monroe of Columbia and Kristy Monroe of Mexico; uncles, Michael Monroe of Centralia and Aaron Monroe Sr. of Columbia; aunts, Erica Monroe and Jessica Kruger, both of Columbia; nephews and nieces, Antonio Robinson Jr., Aniya Robinson, Trevon Nelson and Ka’Naya Nelson; and a host of other cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Willard H. Monroe Jr.; and great-grandparents, Willard H. Monroe Sr., Georgia Mae Monroe, George Fred Johnson and Lena Mae Hatton.
Friends are invited to a memorial visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be 10 people at a time allowed in to greet the family from a distance. Please look for our staff for instruction when you arrive.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Delmar Cobble School, 108 W. Craig St., Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at millardfamilychapels.com.