Cheryl Lynn Lightner, 64, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Mexico, Missouri, a daughter to Lemoine and Nedra (Cowan) Tisch Jr. She was married to Steven Lightner on July 1, 1978, in Fulton, Missouri, and he survives in the home.
Other survivors include son Paul Lightner (Lindsi) of Columbia; daughter Amy Green (William Jr.) of Columbia; parents Lemoine and Nedra Tisch of Fulton; brothers David Tisch (Monica) of Kansas City, Mark Tisch (Debbie) of Moberly, and Brett Tisch (Cindy) of St. Louis; and grandchildren Kayli Lightner and Jillian Lightner, both of Columbia.
Cheryl graduated from Fulton High School and went on to get her bachelor's of science degree in mathematics from William Woods in Fulton. She received her master’s degree in math education from the University of Missouri. Cheryl enjoyed cross stitching, playing sudoku, reading, traveling, and spending time with family. She was a member of the Chancel Choir and Drennan Singers at First Christian Church. She was a leader in Girl Scouts through high school and college and again with her daughter. Cheryl taught math at Mexico Junior High from 1980 to 1985, Columbia's Hickman High from 1985 to 2014 and finally Battle High School from 2014 to 2016.
First Christian Church Columbia will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 with the Rev. Brad Stagg and the Rev. James Spear officiating. A reception will follow the memorial service in Yonker Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church Music Department.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.