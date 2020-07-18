On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Cheryl Lyn (Salmons) Van Kirk died peacefully, leaving this world and bound for a better place.
Cheryl was born Dec. 16, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri, to Arthur W. Salmons (deceased) and to Lorna K. Mitchell. In September of 1994, Cheryl married (Patrick) Scott Van Kirk in Menomonie, Wisconsin. They enjoyed over 25 years of marriage, and they both agreed it passed in the blink of an eye.
Cheryl will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, mother, daughters, Dacia Kissinger and Dara Mclain and her grandchildren, Kiley, Kaylynn, Serenity, Cayden, Madalynn, Arabella and Kimbra. Additionally, she will be mourned by her extended Van Kirk family, who welcomed and loved her as a daughter, sister and aunt.
Cheryl graduated from Fulton High School in 1982. She earned a bachelor of science in marketing education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2000, a master of arts in education from Viterbo University in 2004 and a Specialist of Education from William Woods University in 2009.
For 18 years, Cheryl was a public school teacher in Wisconsin and then Missouri, most recently at Prairie Home R-V.
She taught in the areas of business, marketing and computer technology, serving as the yearbook advisor for three different schools and as a DECA and FBLA Advisor.
Teaching was far more than a job to Cheryl; it was her true vocation, and she dedicated countless personal hours and resources to professional improvement and her students. Her love and dedication to teaching is shown in the real impact she had in the lives of hundreds of students over the years. Her love of them and theirs of her, will continue to shine for decades to come.
Cheryl was a lifelong student, an avid reader, and once she discovered it, loved to color. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, her students and her “puppies.” Cheryl was a member of Woodlandville United Methodist Church. She was incredibly grateful for all the kindness and support shown by church members, friends, family, co-workers (both hers and Scott’s), her students and countless others, throughout her battle with cancer.
The family will receive all who wish to pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember that masks are required per the city of Columbia ordinance. A private funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020. The service will be livestreamed on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Cheryl Van Kirk Memorial Scholarship c/o Memorial Funeral Home or via Venmo @Patrick-VanKirk-2.
