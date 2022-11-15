Chester M. Twitchell, 84, of Boonville, passed away at his home on November 11, 2022.
Chester was born in Glasgow, MO on December 30, 1937, a son of John Curtis and Mildred Marie (Desmond) Twitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married Alice Morgan in Poplar Bluff, MO. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He was a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High School and took correspondence courses in Engineering with Devry Institute from 1968 to 1970 and became a Master Electrician through Thompson Education in 2005. Chester was employed with the City of Columbia as a Civil Engineer Aide for 22 years, retiring in 1983. Following retirement he kept busy with home remodeling, plumbing and electrical jobs. He loved the outdoors, gospel music and most of all being with his family. He especially enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia.
Service to others was important to Chester. He served many years during the Korean Conflict in the US Army Reserves enlisting in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of SP4. He also served on the Old Franklin City Council. He was a dedicated member of Bible Baptist Church and loved his church family. His favorite scripture was Colossians 3:16.
Survivors include his wife, Alice (Morgan) Twitchell of Boonville; four daughters, Phyllis Annette Dunlap (Bill) of Stewartsville, MO, Sharon Sue Biggerstaff (Mark) of Red Springs, NC, Donna Marie Buckingham (Andrew) of Waldorf, MD and Pamela Danene Tolbert (Keith) of Kansas City, MO; a brother, James K. L. Twitchell of Boonville; eleven grandchildren, Darryl Stevens (Caitlyn) of Ocala, FL, Trisha Dunlap (Mike) of Cameron, MO, Travis Dunlap of St. Joseph, MO, Beth Stevens-Johnson (Nick) of Ocala, FL, Jennifer Leslie (Kalif) of St. Joseph, MO, Chester Ptomey of Kansas City, MO, Michelle Swope (Jerod) of St. Joseph, MO, Sean Dunlap of St. Joseph, MO, Michael Graves of Red Springs, NC, Morgan Walker (Cody) of Jefferson City, MO and Nathan Dunlap of Stewartsville, MO and seven great-grandchildren, Karson, Jaidyn, Anakin, Natalie, Amelia, Gwen, Nora and Darryl III.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Twitchell; a sister, Mary Francis Hilderbrand; an infant sister; a grandson, Ryan Taylor; a great-granddaughter, Cammie Stevens; a son-in-law, Darryl Stevens, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Donald Hilderbrand and a sister-in-law, Ilene Twitchell.
Funeral services honoring Chester’s life will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 15th at Bible Baptist Church of New Franklin with Pastor. Rodney Haggett and Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lisbon, MO. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church on Tuesday morning.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bible Baptist Church or Rose Hill Cemetery.
Markland-Yager Funeral Home of New Franklin is honored to serve the Twitchell Family.