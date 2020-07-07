Christie Ann Parkhurst, 49, of Columbia passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.
Christie was born on Sept. 1, 1970, in Vancouver, Washington, the daughter of Connie Davidson.
She married Alan Parkhurst on May 25, 2002.
Christie was employed as a legal assistant at Faber and Brand Law Firm in Columbia.
Christie was a pet lover and was ready to adopt any strays that came along. Her greatest joys were her kids, grandkids and her fur babies. She also enjoyed music and watching movies.
Christie is survived by her husband, Alan Parkhurst, of the home; her son, Brey Maxson (Tabby) of Boonville, Missouri; her daughters, Samantha Harris of Savannah, Missouri, and Alexander Parkhurst of Columbia; her brother, Brian Taylor; her sisters, Angela Hamilton, Becky Huuki and Jennifer Golic; and her grandchildren, Emma Harris, Zad Maxson and Carter Maxson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Robert Cavanaugh officiating. The service will be shown live via the Parker-Millard Facebook page. Please come as you are; casual attire is appropriate.
Due to COVID-19, please observe social distancing and wear a mask per city of Columbia regulations.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.