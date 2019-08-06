Christopher Michael Coleman, 47, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City because of complications from multiple sclerosis.
A memorial gathering of friends, celebrating the lives of Chris and his father, Ron, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home.
Chris was born March 14, 1972, in Columbia, the son of Ron Coleman and Kim (Fitzpatrick) Coleman. He was a graduate of Parkway South High School in the St. Louis area, the class of 1990. Chris earned his bachelor’s degree cum laude with college honors and his master’s degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and was pursuing a doctorate there until his health prevented him from continuing. He enjoyed studying abroad and traveling. He was an accomplished musician and songwriter and played in several bands. He loved to read and had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. He maintained friendships with people throughout the world and different walks of life, and, as one of his friends recently said, Chris was always the “coolest guy in the room”.
Chris is survived by his wife, Rosa Dela Vega-Coleman; their children, Olivia and Paloma of Middleton, Wisconsin; his mother, Kim Coleman of Columbia; one brother, Justin (Sarah) Coleman, and son Evan of St. Louis; an uncle, Mike (Twanda) Coleman of Columbia; an uncle, John Fitzpatrick of Memphis, Tennessee; a cousin, Hali Coleman of Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Ron.
