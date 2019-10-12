Christy Lee McMahon, 41, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her home in Ashland.
Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Crader officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Christy was born on March 2, 1978 in Columbia, Missouri, the daughter of William Loren McMahon and Renda Lynn (Griffith) McMahon who preceded her in death. She enjoyed reading, joking around with her family and spending time with her children and friends. Christy adored her newfound love for doing pottery and meditation in her free time.
Survivors include: her three children, Aliyah McMahon of Houston, Texas, Aliyana McMahon of Ashland, Missouri and Brock Wright of Ashland, Missouri; her significant other, Brock Wright of Ashland, Missouri; grandmother, Dodie Phillips of Columbia, Missouri; one brother, William Travis McMahon (Lori Flores) of Hitchcock, Texas and his three children, William Travis McMahon Jr, William Isaiah McMahon and Alanah Brielle McMahon; one sister, Jessica Hilton of Columbia, Missouri; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
