Clara Mae Hammel (81) of Columbia, MO passed away on June 30, 2021. Clara was born in Norfolk, NE on February 27, 1940 to Anne and Chester Gaddie of Stanton, NE. She attended Stanton High School.
Clara was very active in High School. She was head cheerleader, recipient of the Kraemer Award, Homecoming Queen, and was crowned Miss Stanton County at the Stanton County Fair. Clara worked in the banking industry for many years and retired in Columbia, MO.
Clara married Richard Hammel of Lincoln, NE and together they have one son, Michael Hammel of Columbia, MO. Clara is survived by sister Betty Quinn and brother Don Gaddie and was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gene Gaddie, and sisters Sharon Bohac and Glenda Gaddie.
Clara requested no memorial service, and her ashes will be spread by her family.