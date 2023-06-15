Clarence Isadore Hayes was born on January 15, 1938, 4 years after, on the same day, as his older brother Carl (Jack) Hayes. Born to John and Amanda (Williams) Hayes in Cairo, Il. He attended school in Columbia, MO where he enjoyed playing basketball and where he graduated from Douglas High School. His intention was to go to Wichita State College but decided to join the U.S. Air Force, where he served 4 years. He took up residency in Denver, CO, where he married Vonnia Boggs. They raised one daughter, Sonja Hayes. He worked for the Denver Mint Co., then took a job with the airlines as an Air Traffic Controller. After over 40 years of living in Denver, Colorado, he retired and moved to Las Vegas, NV.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, John I. Hayes and Amanda E. (Williams) Hayes; his brothers, Carl (Jack) Hayes, Rev. Raymond W. Hayes; his sisters, Julie C. Hayes, Margaret Kay Hayes, Jewell Bentley and Phyllis Williams.