Clark Randall Johnson, 91 of Columbia, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. A Memorial service will be held at 1;00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Columbia, Missouri.
Clark Johnson, Oct. 08, 1929 — Sept. 24, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.