Claudine Nibigira, 17, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was born May 15, 2002.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church at 4600 Christian Fellowship Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65203, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.