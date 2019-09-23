Claudine Nibigira, 17, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. She was born May 15, 2002. 

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church at 4600 Christian Fellowship Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65203, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.