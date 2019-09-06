Claudus “CA” Austin Watson, 87, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
CA was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Oscar and Cora (Rice) Watson, who preceded him in death. He was married in 1951 in Boone County, Missouri, to Thelma Walton until 1963. He then was married on Aug. 31, 1973, in Boone County, Missouri, to Betty Daly, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2018. CA retired from Wonder Bread as a route salesman. He and his wife Betty were the proprietors of Steager Lee’s Restaurant and Lounge for several years after his retirement. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, but bowling was the sport he most loved. He was inducted into the Columbia Bowling Hall of Fame on Feb. 16, 1977. He most recently enjoyed his friends and activities (Shuffle Board) at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Columbia.
Survivors include one son, Tom Watson of Columbia; five daughters, Pat Wehmeyer (Glenn) of Rocheport, Missouri, Pam Cook (Mac) of Columbia, Paula Netemeyer (Dan) of Clark, Missouri, Priscilla Stone (Robert Aitkens) of Clark, Missouri and Portia O’Laughlin (Jerry) of Columbia; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Chase Senor, and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri, 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.