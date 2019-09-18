Clement Eustace Brooke Jr., 70, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Rochester, New York to Clement and Mary (Davis) Brooke Sr.
Friends and family will be received from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at the church.
Clement was a 1967 graduate of University High in Columbia. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Mary Nell Woolfolk on September 3, 1982, in Centralia, Missouri. Clement worked for Frisella Moving and Storage.
He is survived by wife Mary Nell Brooke of the home; daughter Claudia (Aaron) Miller; brother Geoffrey Brooke (Antoinette); sister Wendy Brooke; brother-in-law Clyde Bunte; grandchildren Harrison Miller, Brooke Miller; niece Emily Brooke; nephews Geoffrey Brooke, Alex Bunte, Craig Bunte. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Alison Bunte and best friend Dale Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Welcome Home Veterans Organization, 2120 Business Loop 70 E., Columbia, MO 65201, or Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 S. Ninth St., Columbia, MO 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com