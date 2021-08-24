Clifton "Earl" Hopper began his journey on December 27, 1936 and it ended on August 10, 2021. It lasted 84 years. Earl was the youngest son of Fred and Tillie Hopper. His early education began at the University Lab school and was completed at Grant Elementary. He attended Jefferson Jr. High and was a 1955 graduate of Hickman High School. At Jeff Jr, he was introduced to organized sports and was a member of the Jeff Jr Cyclone basketball team. As a Kewpie, Earl was a member of the "C" club, Key Club, Purple and Gold Sports Editor, Most Popular Jr. Boy, Vice President of the Student Body and Co-Captain of the Basketball Team. He attended Boys State and was in the Verse Choir and on the baseball team. He enrolled at the University of Missouri where in 1962 he received a B.S. degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Education in 1971.
Earl was the Biology Teacher and coach for basketball and cross-country at Clayton High School for 37 years. His stewardship and guidance touched three generations of students and athletes. He held the distinguished honor of Elder Emeritus at Greentree Community Church in Kirkwood, MO. During retirement Earl was a ranger at Old Warson Country Club and owner of Hopper's Antiques and Restorations.
Earl is survived by his wife Mary Leftwich Hopper and sons Troy (Barbara) and Whitney (Pamela) and two stepchildren Charles (Jo Alyce) and Grace (David), 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Earl was laid to rest at Columbia Cemetery on August 14, 2021.