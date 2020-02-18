Clinton “Clint” Lee Wright, 43, of Columbia passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at University Hospital.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Clint was born Sept. 27, 1976, in north Kansas City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Rhonda Kay (Hensley) Wright. He graduated from North Kansas City High School where he was an accomplished athlete in baseball, football, wrestling and track. His football career was cut short by an injury while attending C.M.S.U. He received his associate degree in business administration from Columbia College.
Starting in 1995, Clint worked for Rew Materials his whole career. The company transferred Clint to Columbia in 2002 for what was supposed to be a short time. As fate would have it, he met the love of his life.
After a whirlwind romance — he would say six months, she would say three weeks — a bit of a dare between two stubborn competitive people resulted in a spur-of-the-moment purchase of two tickets to Las Vegas where Clint and Rikki eloped Oct. 23, 2003. From then on, Columbia became his home.
An avid sports fan, Clint particularly loved racing, football and baseball. An MU Tiger supporter, Clint was also a proud member of Raider Nation and diehard Kansas City Royals fan, no matter the team’s record.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge #594 in Columbia.
Clint was passionate about his kids and their athletics. He was committed to their success and spent every spare moment sharing his wisdom and shuttling the kids to practice, lessons and games. Clint believed every child could succeed if given the opportunity and support. He was a coach, friend and mentor to many kids over the years.
Family was his No.1 priority. Clint was a good man, loving husband, great father, friend and amazing storyteller. He was the ultimate Big Fish.
Clint is survived by his wife, Rikki; children, Meredith and Eli; parents, Lawrence and Rhonda Kay Wright, all of Columbia; mother-in-law, Joyce H. Jones of Hannibal, Missouri; brothers, Travis Wright of north Kansas City, Missouri, and Mike and Rebecca Wright of Savannah, Tennessee; sister and brothers-in-law, Danny and Cathy Boteler of Liberty, Missouri, and Brian T. Jones of Hannibal, Missouri; and nieces and nephews, Dalten Wright, Timothy, Zachary and Emily Wright and Megan and Molly Boteler. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James “Jamie” N. Jones; and grandparents, Charles and Bonnie McGregor and Lawrence Wright.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wright Children Educational Fund, c/o: Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
