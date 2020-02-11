Cody A. Meserve, 33, of Third Street in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Columbia died suddenly Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2020, in his home.
Born July 17, 1986, in Truckee, California, he was the son of Corey Meserve of Salem, Oregon, and the late Donna (Augustine) Meserve.
Cody served as a career soldier HEALTH CARE SPECIALIST and Infantryman, achieving the rank of SGT (E-05). He was awarded ARMY COMMENDATION MEDAL/ARMY GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL (2ND AWARD)//NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL//GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL//IRAQ CAMPAIGN MEDAL W//CAMPAIGN STAR//ARMY SERVICE RIBBON (2ND AWARD)//COMBAT INFANTRYMAN BADGE//AIRBORNE.
Cody was a graduate of a high school in Columbia. He was an active volunteer for Wounded Warriors Association, Valor House-Jonas, DAV and the 22 Vets a Day Supporter.
Survivors include his father; stepmother, Belle (Nava) Meserve of Salem, Oregon; fiancée, Melissa C. McGowan, with whom he resided; daughter, Lola of Erie, Pennsylvania; sons, Ean of Missouri and Gunnar of Erie; stepsisters Gabriella Grey, Sierra Grey and Rachel Nava; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview Street, Lehighton, Pennsylvania, 18235. Call will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Entombment with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made in Cody's memory to Paul's House Valor Foundation Clinic, 1130 Scenic Drive-Jonas, Kunkletown, Pennsylvania 18058.